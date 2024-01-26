Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

