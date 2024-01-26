Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 20.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.24.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $195.03. 453,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,554. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.75. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

