Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.80.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $377.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

