EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

