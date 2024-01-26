Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.84. 143,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,012. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.48.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.14.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

