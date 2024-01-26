Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $83,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.38. 835,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,350. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

