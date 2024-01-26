Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 363.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,760 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,753,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,456. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

