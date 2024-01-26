Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $79,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

DGX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

