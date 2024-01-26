Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after acquiring an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after acquiring an additional 819,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $217,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.45.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.96. 1,978,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

