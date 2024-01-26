Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ball by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 751,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

