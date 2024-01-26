Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $93,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.22. 153,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,281. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

