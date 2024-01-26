Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.1 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.54. The company had a trading volume of 306,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,129. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.