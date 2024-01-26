Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $668,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.78. 595,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

