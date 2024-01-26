Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after buying an additional 184,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,910,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 881,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

