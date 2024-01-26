Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.82. 565,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.24. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 212.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

