Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 162.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,390 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 63.8% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,656 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,495,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,896,035. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

