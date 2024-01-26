Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,865. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

