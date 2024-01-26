Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 24.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.92. The stock had a trading volume of 114,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.82.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $25,041.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,374.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,178 shares of company stock worth $9,469,966 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

