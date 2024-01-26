McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.87. 119,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,971. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.