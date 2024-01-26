Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 303.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNA stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.69. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.