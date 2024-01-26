Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,496. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.