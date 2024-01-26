Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 353 shares.The stock last traded at $28.92 and had previously closed at $28.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $927.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

