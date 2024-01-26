Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,797,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $83.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

