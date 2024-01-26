Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $26.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $838.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $754.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $900.09. The stock has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.05.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

