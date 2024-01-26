Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 20%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 675,960 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 331,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company has a market cap of C$11.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

