Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

