GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Down 3%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.33 and last traded at $57.54. Approximately 723,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,272,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $37,060,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80,381 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 981,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 48.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

