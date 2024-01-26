OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 800.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,576 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 106,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.55. 10,531,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,217,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $154.76.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

