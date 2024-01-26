FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Up 5.1%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 1,237,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,927,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.30 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $266,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,972 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FIGS by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

