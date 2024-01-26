Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 5.5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.30. 1,004,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,128,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -1.11.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at $553,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 83.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

