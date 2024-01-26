Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.93 and last traded at $30.04. Approximately 159,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 562,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,419,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,548,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,485,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after acquiring an additional 59,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Photronics by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after buying an additional 460,910 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

