Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $217.67

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $217.67 and last traded at $217.52, with a volume of 3160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.18.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9149 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

