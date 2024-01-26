Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $217.67

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $217.67 and last traded at $217.52, with a volume of 3160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.18.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9149 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
