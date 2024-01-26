Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.17

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $53.11, with a volume of 125865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,583,000 after buying an additional 213,455 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,747,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,324,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

