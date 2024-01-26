Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 519,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 289,094 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $124,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.