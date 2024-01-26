Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 519,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 289,094 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.36.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.