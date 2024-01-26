Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 519,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 289,094 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $124,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

