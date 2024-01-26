ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.49

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 2463834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProShares UltraShort S&P500

In other news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,301,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 81.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

