iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $491.45

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $491.45 and last traded at $491.09, with a volume of 1494036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $490.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.73 and a 200-day moving average of $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

