Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.72

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 8649399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

