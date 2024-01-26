Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Increases By 92.1%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,400 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares during the third quarter valued at $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 65.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 180,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,435. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.