Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 375.0% in January

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,511. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

