iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.58

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.58 and last traded at $67.58, with a volume of 2941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $865.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

