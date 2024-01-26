First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,341. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

