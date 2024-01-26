Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 72.1% in January

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AFBI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731. The firm has a market cap of $106.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.40. Affinity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 15.42%.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

About Affinity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

