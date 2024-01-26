Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 72.1% in January

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ AFBI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731. The firm has a market cap of $106.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.40. Affinity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 15.42%.
About Affinity Bancshares
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
