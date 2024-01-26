iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 178.6% in January

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 178.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. 22,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,680. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after buying an additional 185,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 173,750 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 56,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 38,277 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

