iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 178.6% in January

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 178.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. 22,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,680. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
