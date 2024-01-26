Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Declines By 78.4%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptorum Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042. Aptorum Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

