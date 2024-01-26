Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 159,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,373. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.84. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTN. TheStreet cut Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.
