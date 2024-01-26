WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. 84,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $463,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 146.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

