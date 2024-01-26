Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. 8,792,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $403.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

