Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,541. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

