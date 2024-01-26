Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Marine Products Stock Performance
Shares of Marine Products stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.37. 31,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.14. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.
Marine Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Marine Products Company Profile
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
