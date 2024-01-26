Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 308,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,585. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.25.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,383,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,939 shares of company stock worth $6,677,550. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

